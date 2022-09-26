Featuring:
-Jeff Lambert, global chair of PROI Worldwide; chair, Lambert
-Ana Margarida Ximenes, president, ATREVIA (in Portugal)
For more than a half-century, PROI Worldwide has created and grown a network of firms all over the world who have found the key to simultaneously helping each other while still thriving as individual agencies. In this podcast, Jeff Lambert, global chair, PROI Worldwide and chair, Lambert Global, and Ana Margarida Ximenes, president of Atrevia (in Portugal), speak with PRWeek's Gideon Fidelzeid about mastering both the spirit and the business benefits of collaboration. Other topics touched on include: The impact of the war in Ukraine, particularly on agencies in close proximity; the importance of agency culture; and more.