Peloton marketing, comms chief Dara Treseder joins Autodesk

Treseder will spearhead Autodesk's global marketing strategy.

by Ewan Larkin 26 September 2022

Dara Treseder
Dara Treseder

SAN FRANCISCO: Software company Autodesk has named Dara Treseder as chief marketing officer, effective October 14. 

“From greener buildings to cleaner cars to smarter products to award-winning movies, TV shows and games, Autodesk is helping over 100 million people turn ideas that make the world better and improve lives into reality, advancing a more sustainable, resilient and equitable world!” Treseder said via LinkedIn.

Treseder will spearhead Autodesk's global marketing strategy, overseeing worldwide marketing, brand and communications, global demand generation and education business teams, according to a company statement. 

She could not be immediately reached for further comment. 

Most recently, Treseder served as Peloton’s SVP and global head of marketing, comms and membership

“To all the kind, talented humans I have had the honor to serve alongside at Peloton Interactive, and our phenomenal Peloton community, thank you for the ride of a lifetime,” she added. 

Treseder has also held senior roles at Carbon, GE, Apple and Goldman Sachs. 

Autodesk makes software products and services, with expertise in industries such as architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media, education and entertainment. 

During Q2 in its 2023 fiscal year, which began on May 1 and ended on July 31, Autodesk’s revenue increased 17% to $1.2 billion, compared to the prior-year period. Net income was $186 million, up from $115 million last year.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

(Photo credit: Unsplash).

Advertisers must do more to address the mental health crisis

Next 15 CEO Tim Dyson.

Next 15 CEO hopeful about M&C Saatchi bid following interim results

Dara Treseder

Peloton marketing, comms chief Dara Treseder joins Autodesk

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Next 15 reports ‘record performance’, is ‘confident’ over M&C Saatchi, says Engine has been ‘successfully integrated’

Next 15 reports ‘record performance’, is ‘confident’ over M&C Saatchi, says Engine has been ‘successfully integrated’

Great expectations in public relations

Great expectations in public relations

Most recently, Hall was head of comms for Velocity Global.

Dish Network vet launches Hallway Communications

Keith Middleton, senior director of DEI&B and culture, Novo Nordisk.

Q&A: Novo Nordisk’s Keith Middleton on its latest DE&I efforts

(Photo credit: Women that Fight / YouTube).

Parody campaign tells women to 'eff urself' as abortion restrictions tighten

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Allison+Partners launches BrandgeistIQ