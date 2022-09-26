Peloton marketing, comms chief Dara Treseder joins Autodesk

SAN FRANCISCO: Software company Autodesk has named Dara Treseder as chief marketing officer, effective October 14.

“From greener buildings to cleaner cars to smarter products to award-winning movies, TV shows and games, Autodesk is helping over 100 million people turn ideas that make the world better and improve lives into reality, advancing a more sustainable, resilient and equitable world!” Treseder said via LinkedIn.

Treseder will spearhead Autodesk's global marketing strategy, overseeing worldwide marketing, brand and communications, global demand generation and education business teams, according to a company statement.

She could not be immediately reached for further comment.

Most recently, Treseder served as Peloton’s SVP and global head of marketing, comms and membership.

“To all the kind, talented humans I have had the honor to serve alongside at Peloton Interactive, and our phenomenal Peloton community, thank you for the ride of a lifetime,” she added.

Treseder has also held senior roles at Carbon, GE, Apple and Goldman Sachs.

Autodesk makes software products and services, with expertise in industries such as architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media, education and entertainment.

During Q2 in its 2023 fiscal year, which began on May 1 and ended on July 31, Autodesk’s revenue increased 17% to $1.2 billion, compared to the prior-year period. Net income was $186 million, up from $115 million last year.