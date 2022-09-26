It’s one of those age-old questions – every business wants all teams singing from the same hymn sheet and operating harmoniously. Integrating sales, marketing, PR and other teams is a positive goal. But is it easier said than done?
“It depends on the culture and the organisation, as well as the collaboration ethos that comes from above,” says Thea Parnell, head of digital at MHP Mischief.
As an agency, MHP Mischief constantly asks where its clients have space to collaborate internally. Another vital element is to take an audience-first approach to campaigns, asking what channels and content are most relevant and working to find collaboration opportunities.
“It’s not a push to the audience anymore; it’s about engagement,” Parnell says.
Speaking at PR Week’s B2B Summit, the panel agreed that integrating different teams within an organisation is critical. It enables businesses to effectively engage with people externally, whether third-party partners or customers. But it’s easier for some organisations than others.
Kathryn Arbour, partner at Deloitte, pointed out that larger, older organisations tend to be more siloed, with teams for branding, social, PR or sales sometimes working in different directions. “In older organisations you have teams of people with different KPIs. Each team might meet their KPIs, but you don’t grow on the whole because [different teams’ goals] compete.” Instead, companies need to enable experts on different teams to do their jobs in a way that ensures everyone is pulling in the same direction - and towards what the customer wants.
In addition to KPIs, another important aspect is putting the right processes, tools and tech in place to enable integration – primarily by offering everyone access to the same information. Erica Faltous, senior director, EMEA communications at ServiceNow, says different teams need to be able to access information about the customer.
“How do you put the tools and systems in place to give everyone in the business access to that information, and how do you create linkage of that information? It has to be very intentional. But things are progressing, and technology is helping us democratise that information.”
Data has become a critical component of B2B marketing, enabling PR and marketing teams to comprehensively understand their customers and the content they want to consume. Sam Shrager, head of marketing and communications at BCB Group, says: “The key thing for us is testing channels and looking at the data.”
She adds it has been particularly useful to see how different channels perform, and to keep this in a central customer relationship management system (CRM). “We can see what people engage with and track where they are in the pipeline. So, it’s about interrogating the data to quite a granular level.”
Parnell at MHP Mischief agrees this is crucial. “Do we have all the pieces to understand where we’re taking the customer, the insight on who they are, and the data to understand what they’re doing? And do we know how to become part of the conversation in a way that feels welcomed rather than intrusive?”
Clever use of data means finding a way to have a place in people’s lives and worlds, she says, and enables teams to have a clear shared vision. “Try collaborating as much as possible, and make sure the data is there to lead you into that insight.” Plus, of course, data also helps brands understand campaign results.
Sometimes, there can be more straightforward steps that help foster collaboration and ensure everyone is on the same page. Shrager at BCB Group says it can be as simple as making sure different teams are included in relevant calls and meetings that will help them understand marketing’s perspective.
It also helps external partners understand how different teams across the business operate, giving them a broader view of how the company works. “I’m always keen to bring someone from sales or the product team to get them to talk to our SEO or PR agency. The more they understand what we’re doing, the more those external partners work well with us.”
Underpinning it all is that all-important role of culture: none of this will get done if it’s not part of the organisation’s culture, values and goals. As Faltous at ServiceNow says, it’s crucial to put integration “right in the heart of your culture and values. Then, decision making becomes much easier.”