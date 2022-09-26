Latest

WE Communications makes agency acquisition

WE Communications makes agency acquisition

Marcomms pros star in Channel 4 reality show

Marcomms pros star in Channel 4 reality show

(Bec Parsons/GettyImages)

‘Brits can be a cynical bunch’ – what to expect from the big Christmas campaigns

(Pic credit: Getty Images)

Labour press office needs to improve, warns new report

CIPR president-elect promises more stability

CIPR president-elect promises more stability

Network launches to tackle lack of racial diversity in public affairs

Network launches to tackle lack of racial diversity in public affairs

(Future Publishing/Getty Images)

CIPR calls for greater Government transparency following Mark Fullbrook revelation

Next 15 reports ‘record performance’, is ‘confident’ over M&C Saatchi, says Engine has been ‘successfully integrated’

Next 15 reports ‘record performance’, is ‘confident’ over M&C Saatchi, says Engine has been ‘successfully integrated’

Mondelēz International hires Carlsberg Marston’s head of corporate affairs

Mondelēz International hires Carlsberg Marston’s head of corporate affairs

(Carl Court/Getty Images)

IR35 tax rule changes a ‘great relief’ for the PR industry

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now