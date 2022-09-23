Dish Network vet launches Hallway Communications

Founder John Hall is looking for clients in wireless and future-of-work industries.

DENVER: John Hall has independently founded consultancy Hallway Communications.

Principal and founder Hall said that he created the firm to help clients understand and assist with “full stack comms” and how comms impacts all aspects of business.

“If you’re looking for a PR push to launch a product, you have to also [consider] how that might affect the organization across many different facets,” he said. “Externally, how does your message land with customers, stakeholders, partners and policymakers?”

Hallway Communications’ services include media relations, thought leadership, internal and external comms, crisis comms and strategic comms.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Hall is the agency’s only staffer currently. He said the company will approach and manage growth “responsibly” and based on the market’s reaction.

The agency’s first client is Illinois-based parcel carrier startup Better Trucks. Given his prior experience, Hall has been speaking with clients in wireless and future-of-work sectors, but Hallway Communications will do business across various industries.

Most recently, Hall was head of comms for Velocity Global, a work management platform. Before that, he led corporate affairs for Dish Network. He has also previously worked for CenturyLink, Webb Strategic Communications and Clear Channel Radio.