Dish Network vet launches Hallway Communications

Founder John Hall is looking for clients in wireless and future-of-work industries.

by Ewan Larkin 23 September 2022

Most recently, Hall was head of comms for Velocity Global. (Photo credit: Matthew Staver at Staver Photography)
Most recently, Hall was head of comms for Velocity Global. (Photo credit: Matthew Staver at Staver Photography)

DENVER: John Hall has independently founded consultancy Hallway Communications. 

Principal and founder Hall said that he created the firm to help clients understand and assist with “full stack comms” and how comms impacts all aspects of business.

“If you’re looking for a PR push to launch a product, you have to also [consider] how that might affect the organization across many different facets,” he said. “Externally, how does your message land with customers, stakeholders, partners and policymakers?”

Hallway Communications’ services include media relations, thought leadership, internal and external comms, crisis comms and strategic comms. 

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Hall is the agency’s only staffer currently. He said the company will approach and manage growth “responsibly” and based on the market’s reaction.  

The agency’s first client is Illinois-based parcel carrier startup Better Trucks. Given his prior experience, Hall has been speaking with clients in wireless and future-of-work sectors, but Hallway Communications will do business across various industries.  

Most recently, Hall was head of comms for Velocity Global, a work management platform.  Before that, he led corporate affairs for Dish Network. He has also previously worked for CenturyLink, Webb Strategic Communications and Clear Channel Radio.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Most recently, Hall was head of comms for Velocity Global.

Dish Network vet launches Hallway Communications

Keith Middleton, senior director of DEI&B and culture, Novo Nordisk.

Q&A: Novo Nordisk’s Keith Middleton on its latest DE&I efforts

(Photo credit: Women that Fight / YouTube).

Parody campaign tells women to 'eff urself' as abortion restrictions tighten

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Allison+Partners launches BrandgeistIQ

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Timeline of a Crisis: Bed Bath & Beyond fumbles inflated stock price and leadership shuffle

Timeline of a Crisis: Bed Bath & Beyond fumbles inflated stock price and leadership shuffle

Protests continue in Iran after the death of Masha Amini. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

WhatsApp responds after Iran restricts access

PR can help fix the world’s addiction to fossil fuels

PR can help fix the world’s addiction to fossil fuels

Microsoft enhances employee experience platform Viva

Microsoft enhances employee experience platform Viva

6 brands joke, warn about dangerous NyQuil chicken social media challenge

6 brands joke, warn about dangerous NyQuil chicken social media challenge