Mondelēz International hires Carlsberg Marston’s head of corporate affairs
Andrew Roache, former head of corporate affairs at Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company, has joined Cadbury owner Mondelez International as external affairs lead for the UK and Ireland.
