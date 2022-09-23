APCO Worldwide appoints public affairs chief

Public Affairs and strategic comms consultancy APCO Worldwide has hired James Nason as its head of public affairs, as well as recruiting Jo Tanner as a senior director.

James Nason has joined APCO Worldwide as head of public affairs. He will lead advisory firm’s UK public affairs team and serve as a member of its London leadership.

He joins from Instinctif Partners, where he co-led the 25-strong UK public policy team. With more than two decades of experience in government relations and public affairs strategy, Nason has advised FTSE 100, Fortune 500 companies and foreign governments, and has worked in almost every policy sector.

At APCO he will also lead the consultancy’s engagement with political and policy leaders and influencers, helping clients create new opportunities for growth while navigating the policy landscape. He will work closely with the company’s public affairs leaders in Washington, DC and Brussels.

Nason said: “The industry has always held APCO in high regard, and this has only increased as the company has made bold and innovative investments in areas ranging from ESG and impact through to AI-powered analytics and modelling.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining the company and I know that with the public affairs team that APCO has in place already, we are going to achieve great things together.”

In a second appointment, APCO has also hired political communications specialist Jo Tanner as a senior director in London.

Tanner was previously chief executive of iNHouse Communications, the agency she co-founded 16 years ago, and a senior advisor to the UK government and clients across sectors.

A political commentator and influencer, Tanner is a Trustee of the Tommy Crush Foundation, which works to prevent teenage suicide, an Education Academy Trust member, and founded the UK Women’s Parliamentary Football Team.

Tanner said: “APCO has always been a stalwart of the global public affairs industry but in recent years that has gone into overdrive.

“To join this dynamic, powerful team and to be able to support a female founder-led business was too good of an opportunity for me to turn down – I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Both Nason and Tanner are listed in Mace Magazine’s 2021 Top 100 UK political consultants.