WhatsApp responds after Iran restricts access

As protests take place in the country, the Iranian government has also limited access to Instagram and more of the internet in general.

MENLO PARK, CA: WhatsApp said on Thursday that it is “working on” keeping Iranians connected after the country blocked access to the global messaging platform.

On Wednesday, Iran limited access to the internet, as well as WhatsApp and Instagram, two of the only available social media networks available in the region.

The move follows Masha Amini’s death in police custody last week after she was arrested in Tehran by Iran’s “morality police” for violating the country’s strict policies on women's dress. Amini’s father has claimed that Iranian authorities lied about his daughter suffering a heart attack.

Protests have broken out in at least 50 cities and towns across Iran, with a minimum of eight people, including a police officer and pro-government militia member, killed since Wednesday.

WhatsApp tweeted a statement in response to Iran’s restrictions, claiming that it “exists to connect the world privately.”

We exist to connect the world privately. We stand with the rights of people to access private messaging. We are not blocking Iranian numbers. We are working to keep our Iranian friends connected and will do anything within our technical capacity to keep our service up and running

In other Meta-related news, Instagram’s communication team has apologized after an outage left users unable to access the platform. It fixed the problem on Thursday.

And we’re back! We resolved the issue that caused today’s outage, and apologize for any inconvenience. https://t.co/2Av4sC4C5B — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) September 22, 2022

Instagram has not released a statement on the protests in Iran.