Allison+Partners launches BrandgeistIQ

NEW YORK: Allison+Partners is making it easier for brands to determine their cultural relevance.

The agency has launched an offering called Brandgeist IQ, which is a proprietary methodology that measures a brand’s cultural relevance in real time and compares it with that of other brands.

The agency partnered with consumer and market intelligence provider NetBase Quid to build the tool. Drawing on data indicators, each brand is given a single score from 1 to 100. They’re evaluated in five key areas: “plugged into pop culture;” “disrupting the norm;” “living with purpose;” “always inclusive” and “modern and on-trend.”

Using that data, brands can more easily identify areas of opportunity and develop campaigns to capitalize on them. As a benchmark, Allison+Partners has launched the tool by scoring 50 major brands, such as Barbie, Dove, Gap, McDonald’s and Nike.

Brands that are interested in the tool can use it to request a one-time score or choose a scoring cadence, such as once a month. They can also pick a bi-monthly or quarterly cadence and have the option to be scored against one or more competitors to better understand where they stand.