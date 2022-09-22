Allison+Partners launches BrandgeistIQ

The methodology, launched in partnership with NetBase Quid, makes it easier for clients to determine their cultural relevance.

by Natasha Bach 23 September 2022

Image of an empty billboard
(Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Allison+Partners is making it easier for brands to determine their cultural relevance.

The agency has launched an offering called Brandgeist IQ, which is a proprietary methodology that measures a brand’s cultural relevance in real time and compares it with that of other brands. 

The agency partnered with consumer and market intelligence provider NetBase Quid to build the tool. Drawing on data indicators, each brand is given a single score from 1 to 100. They’re evaluated in five key areas: “plugged into pop culture;” “disrupting the norm;” “living with purpose;” “always inclusive” and “modern and on-trend.”

Using that data, brands can more easily identify areas of opportunity and develop campaigns to capitalize on them. As a benchmark, Allison+Partners has launched the tool by scoring 50 major brands, such as Barbie, Dove, Gap, McDonald’s and Nike.

Brands that are interested in the tool can use it to request a one-time score or choose a scoring cadence, such as once a month. They can also pick a bi-monthly or quarterly cadence and have the option to be scored against one or more competitors to better understand where they stand.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Allison+Partners launches BrandgeistIQ

Keith Middleton, senior director of DEI&B and culture, Novo Nordisk.

Q&A: Novo Nordisk’s Keith Middleton on its latest DE&I efforts

(Photo credit: Women that Fight / YouTube).

Parody campaign tells women to 'eff urself' as abortion restrictions tighten

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Timeline of a Crisis: Bed Bath & Beyond fumbles inflated stock price and leadership shuffle

Timeline of a Crisis: Bed Bath & Beyond fumbles inflated stock price and leadership shuffle

Protests continue in Iran after the death of Masha Amini. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

WhatsApp responds after Iran restricts access

PR can help fix the world’s addiction to fossil fuels

PR can help fix the world’s addiction to fossil fuels

Microsoft enhances employee experience platform Viva

Microsoft enhances employee experience platform Viva

6 brands joke, warn about dangerous NyQuil chicken social media challenge

6 brands joke, warn about dangerous NyQuil chicken social media challenge

Project Everyone pushes world leaders to achieve the UN’s Global Goals

Project Everyone pushes world leaders to achieve the UN’s Global Goals