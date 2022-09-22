Microsoft enhances employee experience platform Viva

The company is doubling down on employee engagement and internal comms.

REDMOND, WA: Microsoft has released several updates to its employee experience platform Viva, such as the creation of two new apps: Viva Pulse and Viva Amplify, the company said in a blog post on Thursday.

Through Viva Pulse, managers will be able to seek frequent and confidential feedback on their team’s work experience. The app, built with smart templates and research-backed questions, will also suggest actions to meet team needs.

Viva Amplify centralizes leaders’ communications campaigns, offers writing support to help messaging resonate and enables publishing across multiple channels in Microsoft 365.

Kim Stocks, Microsoft’s general manager of modern work and security comms, said Viva’s updates will help leaders navigate the “path forward,” with hybrid work as a normality.

“It’s really our responsibility to help our customers and provide them with tools as we look at the new realities of work,” she said.

Stocks added that Viva’s new offerings, available in early 2023, will help boost internal comms and employee engagement, both critical functions of the pandemic-affected workplace.

Microsoft expanded Viva to address the challenges highlighted in its latest Work Trend Index Pulse report, “Hybrid Work Is Just Work. Are We Doing It Wrong?” which was also released on Thursday.

The latest Pulse study found that, although 87% of employees reported they were productive at work, 85% of leaders say hybrid work has made it difficult to have confidence their staffers are being productive.

Microsoft’s research also revealed that 73% of workers need a better reason to go into the office besides company expectations.

The Work Trend Index Pulse report is based on an external study of 20,000 people in 11 countries, as well as trillions of Microsoft 365 productivity signals, LinkedIn labor trends and Glint People Science insights.

Microsoft posted a revenue of $51.9 billion in its fiscal year Q4, which took place from April 1 to July 31, up 12% year-over-year. Net income increased 2% to $16.7 billion, compared to the same period in 2021.