Pagefield announces biggest injection of new talent in 12 years

Campaigning, public affairs and corporate comms specialist Pagefield has revealed a series of appointments from agency, industry and government as it boosts its consultancy and senior advisory teams.

Pagefield chief executive Oliver Foster said of the advisory firm’s new recruits: “It is not only a collection of hugely talented and experienced new Pagefielders from agency, in-house, media and government backgrounds, but it’s also a group of people with divergent political opinions and affiliations.”

Chris Calland has joined as an associate partner, having moved from global media relations director at AstraZeneca.

Mark McVitie, formerly at the British Chamber of Commerce, and Liam Deacon, a former GB News producer, have joined the agency as consultants.

Emily-Rose Rolfe and Tom Riley have been brought in as senior consultants. Riley previously worked in the HMRC press office before moving to Teneo, and Rolfe joined Pagefield from the Social Mobility Commission.

Lawrie Haynes has joined the agency in the role of senior advisor. Haynes has previously held several senior roles at industrial companies, including president of Rolls-Royce’s Land and Sea Division and chief executive of White Young Green.

Haynes was chief executive of British Nuclear Group and, alongside previous non-exec roles at Network Rail and Louis Berger, is currently non-executive chair at the nuclear site clean-up companies Magnox and Dounreay.

Chris Lowe, the former director of public affairs at Asda, has also joined Pagefield – as a senior advisor. Prior to his role at Asda, Lowe was head of public affairs at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Founded in 2010, Pagefield has worked with brands and established listed companies, start-ups, challengers, charities and individuals.