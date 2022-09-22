Fast food brands battle it out on Twitch for DoorDash tournament

Wendy’s, Dunkin’, Taco Bell, KFC and others compete in MultiVersus represented by streamers of their choice.

DoorDash is hosting a MultiVersus tournament on Twitch featuring some of the biggest names in gaming – and fast food.

This weekend, 10 national and regional fast-food restaurants, including Wendy’s, Dunkin’, Taco Bell and KFC will go head-to-head in a gaming tournament called Battle of the Brands. Each brand will be represented by popular Twitch streamers including Aydan, Jericho and FaZe Mew.

Esports broadcaster Chris Puckett will host the tournament alongside League of Legends streamer Austy. Competitors will battle in MultiVersus, a free-to-play platform fighting game that features characters such as Batman and Arya Stark from Game of Thrones, on Saturday and Sunday.

The winner will receive a $15,000 prize and a year’s supply of DoorDash gift cards, calculated at $50 per week. Second place will net a $5,000 prize and six months' worth of DoorDash gift cards.

DoorDash will also drop 100 gift cards worth $100 in the chat throughout the tournament. Twitch is giving away 1,000 subscriptions to participating streamers’ channels. College students that sign up during the week leading up to the Battle of the Brands will get $15 off one meal each day from any participating fast-food chain.

Wavemaker works with DoorDash on its gaming initiatives as the delivery company’s media agency of record. Edelman handled public relations for the tournament.

DoorDash held its first Twitch tournament last November. Called Battle of the Snacks, influencers competed for snack companies including Oreo, Chips Ahoy and 5Gum in Overcooked 2, a cooperative cooking party game.

DoorDash disclosed the results of its 2021 economic impact report at the end of August. The company said it contributed nearly $69 billion to the U.S. GDP.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.