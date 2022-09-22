Ingenovis Health names Lauren Pasquale Bartlett as first CMO

Ingenovis was formed in March 2021 through the merger of four staffing companies.

Ingenovis Health, a healthcare staffing company, has promoted one of its marketing leaders to serve as its first chief marketing officer.

Lauren Pasquale Bartlett will lead brand strategy, marketing and communications for the company, which attributes most of its growth to staffing challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it said in a statement.

Ingenovis was formed in March 2021 through the merger of four staffing companies.

Pasquale Bartlett will promote the company as it adjusts to a reduced need for travel nurses as hospitals are no longer overwhelmed by COVID patients. But a shortage of nurses persists across the country.

“The demand for staffing has been reduced since hospitalizations have decreased from COVID, but it’s actually still two- to three-times higher than pre-pandemic levels,” Pasquale Bartlett said, citing the company’s internal sales figures.

The U.S. could see a shortage of between 200,000 and 450,000 nurses by 2025, which would amount to between 10% and 20% of the nurses needed to care for all the patients in the country’s healthcare system, according to a recent report from McKinsey & Company.

“The demand and supply imbalance really shows no sign of going away anytime soon,” Pasquale Bartlett said. “There was a nursing shortage before COVID, and it’s just compounded by baby boomer retirement, not enough nursing school positions to graduate an ample supply and also the burnout and attrition and quite frankly, the [post-traumatic stress disorder] of COVID.”

Amidst that challenging labor market, the company has launched an initiative, Ingenovis Health ACT, that aims “to provide clinicians with the tools and resources they need to flourish, grow and advance their careers,” according to its website. The program will offer expanded mental health benefits to support the wellbeing of its staff beyond standard industry medical coverage.

“The purpose of the program is to help stem the tide of attrition and attract new talent,” Pasquale Bartlett said.

The company, which has offices in Colorado and Ohio, plans to promote the initiative through earned media, appreciation events for providers and digital support groups, Pasquale Bartlett said.

“Earned media is really important. In the last two years, the limelight has been on travel nursing, which is a career most people had really never heard of before Covid, and it’s given us the opportunity to just give our nurses a voice,” Pasquale Bartlett said.

The marketing officer also plans to work on the integration of new companies under the Ingenovis umbrella, such as Vista Staffing Solutions, a Utah-based group, which the company acquired in April.

“I will be spending more time working on integrating other marketing teams from new brands and defining the portfolio strategy in a market where sometimes the consumer groups can overlap,” Pasquale Bartlett said.