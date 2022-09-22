Pitch Update: World Snooker Tour, The Bodleian Libraries, and more…

PRWeek’s round-up of pitches and account moves.

by PRWeek UK staff 23 September 2022

The World Snooker Tour has hired SoapBox London.

The Bodleian Libraries has appointed cultural communications consultancy Flint Culture.

Teamwork Commerce has chosen Jargon PR to raise its profile by targeting the retail, fashion and tech media.

Audeliss, the global executive search firm specialising in diversity, has appointed Diffusion as its PR agency in the UK.

Rematch, which recreates historic sporting moments through immersive theatrical events, has selected sports PR and sponsorship agency MatchFit as its retained agency for sport-focused consumer and b2b PR.

Labell-D has appointed Amara to a brief to raise brand awareness of the circular ‘buy, rent and re-sell’ fashion platform in both consumer and trade media.

Footwear brand Heavenly Feet has hired Leeds-based Lucky North to handle its PR.

Immuta, an automated data access and security company, has chosen CubanEight as its EMEA PR agency.

Payments and rewards platform Cheddar has appointed Hard Numbers as its lead PR agency in the UK.

W Communications’ New York and London hubs have been appointed to the launch of disruptive Italian gin brand, ENGINE


APCO Worldwide appoints public affairs chief

Pitch Update: World Snooker Tour, The Bodleian Libraries, and more…

Movers and Shakers: Apple, Apella Advisors and more…

British Gas' honest answers, Brompton reimagines petrol stations, Brandalism hacks airline ads - Campaigns round-up

WhatsApp responds after Iran restricts access

Apella Advisors appoints two partners

Chelsea FC’s director of comms departs for F1

Seahorse Environmental announces first employees to join board

