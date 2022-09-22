Movers and Shakers: Apple, Apella Advisors and more…

PRWeek's round-up of industry hires, departures and promotions.

by PRWeek UK staff 23 September 2022

Movers & Shakers

Apella Advisors has appointed two partners.

Apple has recruited a UK government affairs chief. Emma Haselhurst previously held senior roles at Teneo.

Boldspace, a communications and analytics agency, has made three hires from Ketchum, Don’t Cry Wolf, and Blakeney. Merridy Valentine joined the agency from Don’t Cry Wolf as associate director. Jayne Crook joined the agency from Ketchum as associate director. Finally, Adriana Guardans-Godo joined as a senior consultant from Blakeney.

Third City has promoted PRWeek 30 Under 30 honouree Lauren Westmore to partner, after a decade working at the agency. Westmore was the agency’s first graduate trainee hire in 2012 and worked her way up to associate board director in seven years. She is the agency’s seventh equity partner.

Cartwright Communications has expanded with the opening of an office in Farringdon, after the launch of its Birmingham office in the spring. Cartwright’s London base will be headed by marketing director Helen Ansell, alongside Hannah Bullock, PR account manager.

T4 Education has appointed Tammer Mahdy as communications manager. He will support the digital media platform’s rapidly growing global comms operation.

Milk & Honey PR has expanded its senior leadership team in the UK, promoting Alice Kennedy to head of creative.

The international comms agency Brazil has announced the appointment of Stephen Cole as a non-executive director. Cole will work with Brazil’s executive team to reach new global industry leaders, and innovation and technology entrepreneurs. Cole was part of the launch team for Sky News, CNN International, BBC World and Al Jazeera.


Movers and Shakers: Apple, Apella Advisors and more…

