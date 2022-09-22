Seahorse Environmental announces first employees to join board

Lizzy Roberts and Costanza Poggi have joined the Seahorse Environmental board alongside the company’s managing director, Isabella Gornall.

Seahorse Environmental board appointee Constanza Poggi joined the agency in 2018 from think tank Green Alliance. She has led Seahorse’s campaigns, including The Zero Carbon Campaign and the People and Nature Campaign, and was in PR Week’s 30 under 30.

Also joining the board is Lizzy Roberts, who has a background in energy and public affairs. The agency recruited her in January 2021 from energy firm OVO. She founded and now leads Seahorse’s Energy and CleanTech practice.

Meanwhile, the longest-serving Seahorse staff member and head of the Ocean and Blue Economy Practice, Amy Hammond, has been promoted to account director; and Ellen Bassam, who joined Seahorse in September 2021, has been made a consultant.

Founded in 2018, Seahorse Environmental is a sustainability consultancy that designs and executes sustainability strategies, reputational audits, political campaigns and communications programmes.

It has won BusinessGreen’s Communications Agency of the Year Award twice in its four years of operation.