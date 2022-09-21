Ukes on a plane: How would you feel about an unexpected in-flight ukulele lesson?

Guitar Center partnered with Southwest Airlines to give a ukulele to every passenger on a recent flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu, Hawaii, and made them take a 20-minute lesson on how to play it.
Some social media users are mocking the stunt, remarking that being trapped on a plane with 180 amateur ukulele players is the stuff of nightmares.
What is your take?
