Zeno moves into Web3 with Z3 consultancy

The agency will also explore NFTs, cryptocurrency, blockchain and other emerging platforms.

NEW YORK: Zeno Group has launched Z3, a Web3-focused global think tank and consultancy.

Z3 will support clients with products and services including training, strategy, creative production, issues management and event production.

Rob Stone, director of digital strategy and innovation at 3 Monkeys Zeno, will become head of Z3. A Zeno spokesperson said the agency is "working on a succession plan" for Stone's previous role.

Stone said Z3 was born out of increasing client demand for Web3 and related matters.

“We were doing enough work that it made sense for us to formalize [into Z3],” Stone said.

Stone also mentioned that Web3 has started to “bleed into the traditional marketing world” and vice versa.

“This next iteration of the internet is coming quite quickly,” Stone said. “We’re really keen for our clients to be a part of it.”

As well as Web3, Z3 will also cover platforms and technologies such as the metaverse, cryptocurrency, NFTs, blockchain and gaming.

Kam Ajerdi, SVP and group creative director at Zeno, will provide creative leadership for Z3 clients. Ajerdi, also an NFT artist, works on blockchain and Web3 game projects.

Z3 has nine staffers, pulled from numerous Zeno sectors including creative, technology, corporate and digital experience. Stone said the shop is looking to rapidly expand its headcount.

Zeno reported 37.9% growth last year to $118.6 million, with U.S. revenue up 39.8% to $95.5 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.