Signal AI names Nancy McNeill global chief revenue officer

She’ll focus on accelerating growth in the U.S.

by Natasha Bach 21 September 2022

Screenshot of Signal AI's platform
Signal AI helps clients uncover risks and opportunities.

NEW YORK: Signal AI has named Nancy McNeill as global chief revenue officer.

McNeill will be responsible for driving Signal’s global growth, as well as identifying and building market opportunities and go-to-market strategies to accelerate growth in the U.S. specifically.

McNeill has more than two decades of experience in commercial growth leadership, most recently serving as chief revenue officer at Dow Jones and holding senior executive sales positions at Thomson Reuters and Thomson Financial. 

Signal, which helps companies uncover trends, risks and opportunities to make better decisions, has a client list that includes Bank of America and Google. 

Signal AI last month acquired data analytics platform Kelp in an effort to give users the ability to better measure and strengthen their corporate reputation. Kelp provides insights on a company’s reputation and helps them benchmark their company on AI-trained topics. Kelp cofounders Dan Gaynor and Shann Biglione joined Signal as employees. 

This summer, Signal AI named Alexandre Pinto as SVP of data science.


