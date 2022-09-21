- Troy Blackwell, press director, Peace Corps
- Gideon Fidelzeid, editorial director, custom, PRWeek
In this third podcast of our series devoted to the inaugural Changemakers program, presented by Google in partnership with PRWeek, the focus shifts to PR’s younger talent – the industry’s future. In this conversation between Troy Blackwell, press director at the Peace Corps and member of the esteemed Changemakers Advisory Board, and PRWeek’s Gideon Fidelzeid, numerous challenges preventing younger diverse professionals from short- and long-term advancement are tackled. Those include the interview process, the lack of “people like me” at senior levels, practice groups that are a good start but aren’t set up for long-term impact, and more.