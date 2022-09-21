The Bodleian Libraries appoints cultural comms consultancy

Flint Culture will support the Bodleian Libraries’ in-house team with year-round strategic comms, including media relations and influencer campaigns. It will focus on showcasing the libraries’ research, conservation and digitisation efforts, as well as encouraging the public to engage with their collections, exhibitions and events.

Digby Halsby, co-founder of Flint Culture, said the agency was looking forward to “supporting [the libraries’] mission to make our shared cultural and scientific heritage available and accessible to the widest possible audience.

“Our team brings significant expertise in the heritage sector, combined with a dynamic, creative approach to making culture engaging and relevant.”

Flint Culture will take over from Brunswick Arts, which has worked with The Bodleian Libraries since 2015.

Lanisha Butterfield, head of communications at The Bodleian Libraries, said Flint Culture’s presentation was “only matched by their impeccable track record providing traditional and digital PR support for peer organisations in the heritage sector. We look forward to taking our brand to the next level and are very excited by the possibility of what we can achieve together.”

The win complements several literary briefs Flint Culture has recently secured, including Firsts: London’s Rare Book Fair, The Folio Society, and the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.