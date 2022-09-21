Ex-Rise at Seven trio launch digital PR agency

Three former Rise at Seven employees have launched a digital PR firm called Bottled Imagination.

Manchester-based agency Bottled Imagination plans to offer digital PR, digital strategy and creative ideation services to brands.

Luke Cope, creative strategy director, said: “The digital PR and content marketing side of the industry has seen rapid growth. We want to put a real focus on strategy and the creative ideas as much as, if not more than, the execution side.”

Katy Powell, PR director, said: “We are also all committed to creating a supportive and inspiring place to work where people truly thrive. The digital PR industry is booming and securing results and proving value is harder than ever, but this is a challenge we’re ready to take on.”

Bottled Imagination, which has been trading since June, has hired its first employee and already won three accounts.

James Hayward-Browne, marketing director, said: “We’ve managed to pick up a strong list of clients such as Fenwick in a short time and recruit our first team member, which means we are already on track for our ambitious Year One target. We want to put the story at the heart of our work and create content that can work across multiple channels.”

Cope, Hayward-Browne and Powell held senior positions across PR, content marketing and social at Rise at Seven as content marketing director, PR lead and marketing manager, respectively.