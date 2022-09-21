Movers & Shakers: WE, Zeno, Spurwing, and more

WE Communications has appointed Neil Harris (pictured above) as its creative director. In this new role, Harris will be responsible for overseeing WE’s creative and studio offering in Australia and contribute to the next chapter of growth for the growing communications agency. Most recently the creative lead at health-tech platform Mable, Harris brings 25 years’ experience as a creative thinker and copywriter. He has held creative leadership positions at WiTH Collective, DDB and Clemenger BBDO, working with brands such as HP, Telstra, Foxtel, Vinnies and VW. Harris will work with Mike Nikotin, associate creative director, and a studio team of animators, designers, video editors and producers, to create brand campaigns that combine data, content and digital.

Amadeus, a travel technology company, has awarded its India integrated communications mandate to Zeno Group. The agency will be tasked with delivering an integrated communications remit that includes working closely with the brand to enhance its reputation, media relations, digital strategy, and social media marketing. The emphasis will be on creative storytelling across corporate, technology & innovation, and employer branding practices.

Spurwing Communications, a healthcare communications agency, has appointed Dennis Wong as account director to further strengthen the sector expertise Spurwing provides to its healthcare clients. Wong has more than a decade of agency healthcare communications experience working with leading pharmaceutical companies and joins Spurwing from Weber Shandwick, Hong Kong.

Hobbs Holdings, the master franchisor of Canadian 2 for 1 Pizza in Singapore has appointed Grow Public Relations to develop content to revitalise brand communications to consumers for a period of six months. Grow Public Relations will undertake initiatives that include launching Canadian 2 for 1's “The Impossible™ Pizza” and accompanying meat-free offerings, sustainability initiatives, and announce various collaborations with the public and private sectors.

Hotwire Australia, the regional arm of the tech communications consultancy, has announced it has expanded its roster of clients with a series of wins. New client work includes programs with Endava, Sennheiser, Vistar Media and user-generated software maker Bazaarvoice.

The Mavericks India is now the official PR and communications partner of Boheco, an Indian industrial hemp and medical cannabis company.

Weber Shandwick has appointed Nachum Kaplan as senior vice president, client experience (financial communications), Asia Pacific. Based in Singapore, Kaplan brings over 25 years of international experience in financial and capital markets and is tasked to provide counsel to the firm’s clients on complex business issues, including mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, restructurings, C-suite transitions, litigation, regulatory matters, and investor relations. He spent part of his career at Reuters News and at the International Financing Review at Thomson Reuters in Singapore as editor in charge for the Asian financial markets and Asia-Pacific bureau chief.