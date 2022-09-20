Hill+Knowlton Strategies bolsters Latin America presence by acquiring JeffreyGroup

The WPP firm is concurrently expanding its Brazil-based shop Ideal globally.

by Diana Bradley 21 September 2022

AnnaMaria DeSalva headshot
AnnaMaria DeSalva is H+K's global CEO.

NEW YORK: Hill+Knowlton Strategies has acquired the Latin America-focused agency JeffreyGroup and expanded its own Brazil-based firm, Ideal, internationally.

The addition of JeffreyGroup doubles Hill+Knowlton’s footprint in Latin America and creates what H+K said is the largest global agency presence in the region, according to a statement from the firm. 

JeffreyGroup – headquartered in Miami, with offices in Mexico City, Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Buenos Aires – will keep its branding in Latin America as a part of Hill+Knowlton.

Brian Burlingame, who has served as JeffreyGroup’s CEO since 2015, will lead H+K’s total Latin American operation. He will report to H+K’s CEO of the Americas, Richard Millar, and join H+K’s global leadership council. Jeffrey Sharlach, JeffreyGroup’s founder, will continue to serve as its chairman. H+K said no layoffs will take place as a result of the deal.

Concurrently, Hill+Knowlton said it has internationally expanded its Ideal brand, though it did not provide new office locations or other details about the agency growth in a statement. Representatives from H+K and JeffreyGroup could not be reached for additional comment. 

Ideal will operate as a global H+K subsidiary, expanding primarily into the U.S., Canada and Mexico, as well as the U.K. and Europe. 

Ricardo Cesar, who has led H+K’s Latin American operations since 2018, has been promoted to Ideal global CEO. Reporting to H+K global chairman and CEO AnnaMaria DeSalva, Cesar is responsible for taking the Ideal brand and business model to a global market. He will also work closely with Sara Gourlay, H+K’s global chair of technology and telecoms.

Hill+Knowlton acquired Ideal in 2015 to ramp up its presence in the region prior to the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Hill+Knowlton operates more than 70 offices in nearly 40 countries worldwide. 

Headquartered in New York, the firm is part of WPP. H+K has delivered double digit-growth every quarter since early 2021. The firm posted a 12% gain in revenue globally last year to $410 million and a 5% increase in the U.S. to $115 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.

JeffreyGroup has 330 employees and its clients include Amazon, American Airlines, AstraZeneca, Bacardí, Bayer, BlackRock, Johnson & Johnson, Marriott International, Salesforce, TikTok and Walt Disney World Resorts.

In 2021, JeffreyGroup posted a revenue increase of 14% globally to $13.9 million. 


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

AnnaMaria DeSalva is H+K's global CEO.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies bolsters Latin America presence by acquiring JeffreyGroup

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Outlets including Food Network have covered the Choco Taco giveaway events.

Klondike to give away last 100 Choco Tacos via Instagram scavenger hunt

PRWeek US unveils 10th Hall of Fame class

PRWeek US unveils 10th Hall of Fame class

Clarkson Hine is retiring in February.

Beam Suntory’s SVP of corporate comms and public affairs Clarkson Hine to retire

YouTube doubles down on Shorts with new monetization program

YouTube doubles down on Shorts with new monetization program

Dickens will oversee Molson Coors’ reputation and other areas.

Molson Coors ups Rachel Dickens to senior director of corporate affairs

Lund moves back to the agency world with her WPP appointment.

WPP brings Wendy Lund aboard as chief client officer for health and wellness

Claypoole most recently worked at NielsenIQ.

Toluna names Claypoole GM, Americas

Period tracker app Flo turns on ‘anonymous mode.’ Will it ease user privacy concerns?

Period tracker app Flo turns on ‘anonymous mode.’ Will it ease user privacy concerns?