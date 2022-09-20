Klondike to give away last 100 Choco Tacos via Instagram scavenger hunt

The world says goodbye to the beloved novelty ice cream on Wednesday.

by Diana Bradley 21 September 2022

Image of a Choco Taco stunt
Outlets including Food Network have covered the Choco Taco giveaway events.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ: Klondike’s Choco Taco saga comes to a close this week, as the discontinued brand relinquishes its remaining stock of the product. 

Launching Wednesday, Klondike is giving consumers nationwide the chance to win the final 100 Choco Tacos via a digital scavenger hunt on its Instagram page. The idea came from a fan’s tweet, said Tracy Shepard-Rashkin, senior brand manager for Klondike, Popsicle and Good Humor at Unilever.

“Fans will need to make their way through a series of seven clues on Instagram to crack the final code for a chance to win one of the last Choco Tacos, while supplies last,” said Shepard-Rashkin.

This is the brand’s final move in a tiered approach to giving away the remaining 912 Choco Tacos, after Unilever said that it was retiring the ice cream product in July as a result of complex production challenges. 

Klondike’s famous catchphrase is “What would you do for a Klondike Bar?” But when fans had a meltdown upon learning of Choco Taco’s demise, Shepard-Rashkin said the brand wanted to put the ball in the consumers’ court and instead ask: “You tell us what should we do with the remaining Choco Tacos?”

Klondike tweeted the question in July, crowdsourcing suggestions for a few days. 

— Klondike (@Klondikebar) July 28, 2022

“We selected tweets we thought really captured the challenger energy of Klondike and the ‘what would you do?’ energy,” said Shepard-Rashkin. “That is all about creating spontaneous moments of fun.”

In early September, the brand team then took its favorite ideas and started delivering on them and crediting the Twitter users that supplied them. The first event the brand held was on September 3, when it headed to the 912-area code to give away 500 Choco Tacos at the last Savannah Bananas baseball game of 2022.

“We were thrilled to find out they were gearing up for the last game of the season, so we thought: What better way to go bananas than with some of the last Choco Tacos?” said Shepard-Rashkin.

The Savannah Bananas game was sold out, with roughly 4,000 people attending the last game of the year for the exhibition league team known for outrageous in-game stunts.

The brand’s next event was on September 9, when it popped up in Death Valley asking fans to find its ice cream freezer — which was at the Oasis Hotel’s Ice Cream Parlor

Then, on September 13, the brand went to Bellingham, Washington, one of America's least sunny cities, to hand out Choco Tacos.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Shepard-Rashkin. “On-site at the giveaways, we have seen entire communities and die-hard fans come out to celebrate. There is something special and nostalgic about the passion and reaction from fans.”

Outlets including Food Network, The Street, FoodBeast and Sporked have covered the Choco Taco giveaway events. 

After the final event on Wednesday, the winner of the scavenger hunt will be announced on social media. 

Shepard-Rashkin said images from all the giveaway activations will be collected and placed into a carousel on Klondike’s social channels.

A team of 10 Edelman staffers is working to guide social strategy for the brand and its day-to-day earned response, working in collaboration with U-Studio, Unilever’s in-house digital agency. Creative agency partner Via also worked on this campaign.

Asked if there is any glimmer of hope for Choco Taco’s return, Shepard-Rashkin said, “The overwhelming response was inspiring so the team is exploring options but any solution we would find would take time.”


