Molson Coors ups Rachel Dickens to senior director of corporate affairs

She will oversee the company’s reputation and lead corporate comms.

CHICAGO: Molson Coors Beverage Company has upped Rachel Dickens to senior director of corporate affairs.

Previously director of brand PR, Dickens is set to start in the role next week, replacing Jen Martinez, who is leaving the company for a new opportunity. Dickens will continue to serve as a member of the Molson Coors leadership team and will report to chief communications and corporate affairs officer Adam Collins.

Dickens will oversee Molson Coors’ reputation and will lead the company’s corporate comms, digital comms, community affairs, social responsibility and guest relations.

Molson Coors is also seeking a corporate communications manager, who will report to Dickens. Marty Maloney, VP of consumer at Zeno Group, previously held the position.

“We are in the third year of a turnaround under our revitalization plan and the role [Dickens] is stepping into is a critical one as we think about how we position our business to the world around us,” Collins said.

In January 2020, the company changed its name from Molson Coors Brewing Company to Molson Coors Beverage Company to expand into categories adjacent to beer. The company’s nonalcoholic portfolio includes Zoa, an energy drink created by actor Dwayne Johnson; La Colombe ready-to-drink coffee and CBD-infused drinks that are sold in Canada.

Dickens joined Molson Coors in February 2019 as marketing communications manager. She was promoted to director of brand PR in June 2021, and she oversaw the development and execution of communications and campaigns to support the company’s beers and new brands.

“She and her team have been integral to building our brands in culture — from Miller High Life’s gingerbread dive bars to Coors Light’s commitment to removing single-use plastic from its packaging,” Collins said in an internal memo. “[Dickens] and her team have elevated our portfolio to new heights, massively increasing positive discussion about our brands and driving consumers to purchase them.”

Collins said that he is seeking a director of brand PR.

In Q2, Molson Coors Beverage Company earned $47.3 million, compared with $388.6 million a year earlier, and revenue for the three months ended June 30 were $2.92 billion, a slight decrease from $2.94 billion a year earlier.

Other Molson Coors brands include Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, Staropramen, Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and Hop Valley.