WPP brings Wendy Lund aboard as chief client officer for health and wellness

WPP said on Tuesday morning that it hired Wendy Lund to serve as EVP, chief client officer for health and wellness.

Lund will oversee WPP’s efforts to support clients in the health and wellness sector. The agency works with prominent healthcare organizations including Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Merck and GSK. Lund will report to WPP chief client officer Lindsay Pattison.

It's a homecoming of sorts for Lund, who previously served as CEO of GCI Health, which is WPP’s integrated, global healthcare communications agency, for more than a decade. Most recently, Lund served as SVP and chief communications officer at Organon.

Last year, Lund helped Organon debut its first major PSA campaign in advance of World Contraception Day. In August, Lund spoke with MM+M at the Pharma USA 2022 event to discuss how she elevated the focus of women and health to a business imperative at the Merck spin-off.

