WPP brings Wendy Lund aboard as chief client officer for health and wellness

Lund previously served as CEO of GCI Health, which is WPP’s integrated, global healthcare communications agency, for more than a decade.

by Jack O'Brien, MM+M 20 September 2022

Wendy Lund WPP headshot
Lund moves back to the agency world with her WPP appointment.

WPP said on Tuesday morning that it hired Wendy Lund to serve as EVP, chief client officer for health and wellness.

Lund will oversee WPP’s efforts to support clients in the health and wellness sector. The agency works with prominent healthcare organizations including Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Merck and GSK. Lund will report to WPP chief client officer Lindsay Pattison.

It's a homecoming of sorts for Lund, who previously served as CEO of GCI Health, which is WPP’s integrated, global healthcare communications agency, for more than a decade. Most recently, Lund served as SVP and chief communications officer at Organon

Last year, Lund helped Organon debut its first major PSA campaign in advance of World Contraception Day. In August, Lund spoke with MM+M at the Pharma USA 2022 event to discuss how she elevated the focus of women and health to a business imperative at the Merck spin-off.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com. 


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Clarkson Hine is retiring in February.

Beam Suntory’s SVP of corporate comms and public affairs Clarkson Hine to retire

YouTube doubles down on Shorts with new monetization program

YouTube doubles down on Shorts with new monetization program

Dickens will oversee Molson Coors’ reputation and other areas.

Molson Coors ups Rachel Dickens to senior director of corporate affairs

Lund moves back to the agency world with her WPP appointment.

WPP brings Wendy Lund aboard as chief client officer for health and wellness

Claypoole most recently worked at NielsenIQ.

Toluna names Claypoole GM, Americas

Period tracker app Flo turns on ‘anonymous mode.’ Will it ease user privacy concerns?

Period tracker app Flo turns on ‘anonymous mode.’ Will it ease user privacy concerns?

Arketi first worked with Phillips at Advectis.

Arketi hires health tech veteran Judson Phillips

Fleischer most recently ran BCW's DC office. (Jackson Davis, DDC).

Omnicom PR Group names Michael Fleischer DDC CEO

Public health experts: Biden oversimplified the end of the pandemic. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Biden says ‘the pandemic is over,’ but public health experts say not so fast

Merritt founded Spool in 2018.

Spool launches VC, startup offerings