Toluna names Claypoole GM, Americas

Consumer insights provider Toluna has appointed Jeff Claypoole as GM for the Americas.

With more than two decades of market research experience, Claypoole will be responsible for driving Toluna’s sales and revenue growth in the region.

His experience includes using data, analytics and technology to help companies innovate products and package designs, and his work also includes pricing and global portfolio strategies, the company said in a statement. Claypoole has also led b-to-b sales and marketing teams.

He is joining Toluna from NielsenIQ, where he was most recently SVP for the BASES price and portfolio business. Claypoole has also worked as a VP at Affinnova and in leadership roles at Nielsen.