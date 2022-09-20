Toluna names Claypoole GM, Americas

He joins Toluna from NielsenIQ.

by Natasha Bach 20 September 2022

Headshot of Jeff Claypoole
Claypoole most recently worked at NielsenIQ.

Consumer insights provider Toluna has appointed Jeff Claypoole as GM for the Americas. 

With more than two decades of market research experience, Claypoole will be responsible for driving Toluna’s sales and revenue growth in the region. 

His experience includes using data, analytics and technology to help companies innovate products and package designs, and his work also includes pricing and global portfolio strategies, the company said in a statement. Claypoole has also led b-to-b sales and marketing teams. 

He is joining Toluna from NielsenIQ, where he was most recently SVP for the BASES price and portfolio business. Claypoole has also worked as a VP at Affinnova and in leadership roles at Nielsen. 


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Claypoole most recently worked at NielsenIQ.

Toluna names Claypoole GM, Americas

Period tracker app Flo turns on ‘anonymous mode.’ Will it ease user privacy concerns?

Period tracker app Flo turns on ‘anonymous mode.’ Will it ease user privacy concerns?

Arketi first worked with Phillips at Advectis.

Arketi hires health tech veteran Judson Phillips

Fleischer most recently ran BCW's DC office. (Jackson Davis, DDC).

Omnicom PR Group names Michael Fleischer DDC CEO

Public health experts: Biden oversimplified the end of the pandemic. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Biden says ‘the pandemic is over,’ but public health experts say not so fast

Merritt founded Spool in 2018.

Spool launches VC, startup offerings

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Sodexo Live employees at the inaugural F1 Miami Grand Prix. (Photo credit: Matthew Noel).

Sodexo Live brings on MikeWorldWide as sporting venues, events open up

Bhagwat’s appointment will help Golin activate U.S. led DEI efforts across the network’s 50-plus global markets.

Golin names Nina Bhagwat as global group director of DEI

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Anxiety and Depression Association of America names Ketchum as AOR