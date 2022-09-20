Apple appoints former Teneo employee as UK government affairs chief

Emma Haselhurst has joined Apple as its head of UK government affairs.

As Apple's head of UK government affairs Emma Haselhurst will help develop the tech company's policy and strategy on a range of issues, as well as managing its interactions with policymakers and UK Government on a day-to-day basis.

Before joining Apple, Haselhurst was senior managing director and co-head of public affairs at Teneo, where she spent 15 years specialising in government relations, public affairs and stakeholder engagement.

She has expertise in the tech, telecoms, food and drink, retail and FMCG sectors, helping to develop, shape and build support for policy positions and campaigns.

Haselhurst has advised clients on a range of complex reputational and regulatory issues from corporation tax, internet safety and tech ethics to the future of Britain’s digital infrastructure and pressing business concerns such as the impact of Brexit.