Arketi hires health tech veteran Judson Phillips

Phillips has worked at companies including BioIQ, Advectis and Brightree.

by Eric Berger 20 September 2022

Judson Phillips headshot
Arketi first worked with Phillips at Advectis.

ATLANTA: B-to-b marketing and PR agency Arketi Group has hired Judson Phillips as a VP and member of the Atlanta-based firm’s senior leadership team.

Phillips recently served as VP of marketing for healthcare technology startup BioIQ, which was acquired in May by LetsGetChecked, a company that offers home health tests, among other products. 

Phillips also worked as VP of marketing at Advectis, which was acquired by Xerox in 2007, and as director of product marketing and marketing communications at Brightree, which was bought by ResMed in 2016. 

Arketi encountered Phillips when he worked at Advectis and has collaborated with him at other companies.

“I jokingly call him a repeat offender client,” said Mike Neumeier, CEO of Arketi. “Judson has played all over the field when it comes to those specific areas of engaging audiences, filling the funnel and converting prospects through PR and digital marketing.”

By switching from a client to an agency, Phillips said, “I can provide some insight to their world about some of the challenges that occur on the other side of the fence.”

Phillips has started working with Agilysys, a hospitality software company, on the rollout of a product. 

“[Arketi is] always looking to push the envelope, develop new technologies and open more doors for their prospective clients,” Phillips said. “I’m just happy to hear and help provide some insight on how the client side may look and adopt to those new ideas.”


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Claypoole most recently worked at NielsenIQ.

Toluna names Claypoole GM, Americas

Period tracker app Flo turns on ‘anonymous mode.’ Will it ease user privacy concerns?

Period tracker app Flo turns on ‘anonymous mode.’ Will it ease user privacy concerns?

Arketi first worked with Phillips at Advectis.

Arketi hires health tech veteran Judson Phillips

Fleischer most recently ran BCW's DC office. (Jackson Davis, DDC).

Omnicom PR Group names Michael Fleischer DDC CEO

Public health experts: Biden oversimplified the end of the pandemic. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Biden says ‘the pandemic is over,’ but public health experts say not so fast

Merritt founded Spool in 2018.

Spool launches VC, startup offerings

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Sodexo Live employees at the inaugural F1 Miami Grand Prix. (Photo credit: Matthew Noel).

Sodexo Live brings on MikeWorldWide as sporting venues, events open up

Bhagwat’s appointment will help Golin activate U.S. led DEI efforts across the network’s 50-plus global markets.

Golin names Nina Bhagwat as global group director of DEI

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Anxiety and Depression Association of America names Ketchum as AOR