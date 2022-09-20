Arketi hires health tech veteran Judson Phillips

ATLANTA: B-to-b marketing and PR agency Arketi Group has hired Judson Phillips as a VP and member of the Atlanta-based firm’s senior leadership team.

Phillips recently served as VP of marketing for healthcare technology startup BioIQ, which was acquired in May by LetsGetChecked, a company that offers home health tests, among other products.

Phillips also worked as VP of marketing at Advectis, which was acquired by Xerox in 2007, and as director of product marketing and marketing communications at Brightree, which was bought by ResMed in 2016.

Arketi encountered Phillips when he worked at Advectis and has collaborated with him at other companies.

“I jokingly call him a repeat offender client,” said Mike Neumeier, CEO of Arketi. “Judson has played all over the field when it comes to those specific areas of engaging audiences, filling the funnel and converting prospects through PR and digital marketing.”

By switching from a client to an agency, Phillips said, “I can provide some insight to their world about some of the challenges that occur on the other side of the fence.”

Phillips has started working with Agilysys, a hospitality software company, on the rollout of a product.

“[Arketi is] always looking to push the envelope, develop new technologies and open more doors for their prospective clients,” Phillips said. “I’m just happy to hear and help provide some insight on how the client side may look and adopt to those new ideas.”