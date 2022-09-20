/AMO network rebrands as H/Advisors

H/Advisors has been unveiled as the new name and brand identity of the international strategic communications network founded over 20 years ago by Havas.

Previously called /AMO, after its founding agencies, H/Advisors brings together consultancies in more than 20 countries, offering a full suite of strategic advisory services to clients around the world.

Yannick Bolloré, chief executive of Havas Group and chairman of the supervisory board of Vivendi, said: “The new name and brand identity highlight H/Advisors’ ambitions for the next chapter in its history under the leadership of Stéphane Fouks as chairman, together with Neil Bennett and Tom Johnson as its new co-CEOs.”

Since 2018, the network has grown organically and through the acquisition of leading communications and public affairs teams, reinforcing its presence in the US, UK, Germany, Ireland, Belgium, Spain and Asia.

Stéphane Fouks, executive chairman of H/Advisors, said: “The prism of communications provides deep insight into challenges faced by our clients. As H/Advisors, we offer a unique network across the world’s major markets, bringing together all the key disciplines essential to strategic counsel and the implementation to make it happen.

“Our new identity is a clear statement of our success to date, and our continued ambition to be even more integrated with a unique name and branding, reinforcing our footprint as global strategic advisors.”

Founded in 1835 in Paris, Havas Group now employs 21,000 people in more than 100 countries and operates three business units covering all communication activities.