/AMO network rebrands as H/Advisors

H/Advisors has been unveiled as the new name and brand identity of the international strategic communications network founded over 20 years ago by Havas.

by Elizabeth Wiredu 21 September 2022

Yannick Bolloré and Stéphane Fouks (Credit: Éric Manas)
(L-R) Yannick Bolloré and Stéphane Fouks (Credit: Éric Manas)

Previously called /AMO, after its founding agencies, H/Advisors brings together consultancies in more than 20 countries, offering a full suite of strategic advisory services to clients around the world.

Yannick Bolloré, chief executive of Havas Group and chairman of the supervisory board of Vivendi, said: “The new name and brand identity highlight H/Advisors’ ambitions for the next chapter in its history under the leadership of Stéphane Fouks as chairman, together with Neil Bennett and Tom Johnson as its new co-CEOs.”

Since 2018, the network has grown organically and through the acquisition of leading communications and public affairs teams, reinforcing its presence in the US, UK, Germany, Ireland, Belgium, Spain and Asia.

Stéphane Fouks, executive chairman of H/Advisors, said: “The prism of communications provides deep insight into challenges faced by our clients. As H/Advisors, we offer a unique network across the world’s major markets, bringing together all the key disciplines essential to strategic counsel and the implementation to make it happen.

“Our new identity is a clear statement of our success to date, and our continued ambition to be even more integrated with a unique name and branding, reinforcing our footprint as global strategic advisors.”

Founded in 1835 in Paris, Havas Group now employs 21,000 people in more than 100 countries and operates three business units covering all communication activities.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Latest

Fourtold hires ex-government affairs adviser

Fourtold hires ex-government affairs adviser

Ex-Rise at Seven trio launch digital PR agency

Ex-Rise at Seven trio launch digital PR agency

(Credit: Éric Manas)

/AMO network rebrands as H/Advisors

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

UN boss slams PR for ‘raking in billions’ by ‘enabling’ fossil-fuel companies

Connect Management CEO Benjy Leslie and managing director Maya Orr.

LadBible marcoms chief joins influencer agency in leadership role

NHS England steps in at trust that suspended comms director

NHS England steps in at trust that suspended comms director

(NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Apple appoints former Teneo employee as UK government affairs chief

Yvon Chouinard: Patagonia boss signs over business to saving planet Earth

‘Going purpose’: Patagonia set a precedent, but can others follow suit?

Tyto recruits Motorola Solutions comms lead and tech agency MD

Tyto recruits Motorola Solutions comms lead and tech agency MD

The World Snooker Tour appoints comms agency

The World Snooker Tour appoints comms agency

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now