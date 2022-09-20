The World Snooker Tour appoints comms agency

The World Snooker Tour (WST) has hired specialist sports communications agency SoapBox London.

by Elizabeth Wiredu 20 September 2022

Barry Hearn, Eddie Hearn
(L-R) Barry and Eddie Hearn, founder and chairman, respectively, of WST majority stakeholder Matchroom Sport

SoapBox London will work with the WST’s media team to build all facets of the tour’s media standing, including player and corporate profile, event coverage and news cultivation.

The agency’s co-founder, Andy Bell, said: “Snooker is part of the fabric of British sport and we are excited to help the team grow the profile of the players, events and reach new audiences.”

The signing is the latest in a series of big client wins for SoapBox London alongside a significant expansion of the firm’s PR team.

WST head of media Ivan Hirschowitz said: “SoapBox are a fantastic team to work with and we have been extremely impressed by the way they have brought snooker to a wider audience and helped us to tell the stories of the players and raise the profile of the sport and our events."

WST runs the sport’s professional tour, which includes more than 20 events this season in the UK, Germany, Hong Kong and Turkey. The tour features 130 players from 18 countries. Sports promotion and TV production company Matchroom Sport is the majority stakeholder in the WST.

Snooker has a vast international audience, with 500 million fans following the sport on linear TV and online broadcast.

SoapBox London’s client roster also includes Heavyweight World Champion Anthony Joshua, Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing, two-time W Series Champion Jamie Chadwick, The Professional Darts Corporation, F1 presenter and driver Billy Monger, footballer and activist Troy Deeney, Turkish Airlines and BEKO.  


Latest Articles

