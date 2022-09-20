Golin names Nina Bhagwat as global group director of DEI

by Diana Bradley 20 September 2022

Nina Bhagwat headshot
Bhagwat’s appointment will help Golin activate U.S. led DEI efforts across the network’s 50-plus global markets.

LONDON: Golin has hired Nina Bhagwat as global group director of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Based in the agency’s London office, Bhagwat is reporting to Natasha O’Dell Archer, Golin’s SVP of DEI. She started in the newly created role in late June, a spokesperson for the agency told PRWeek.

Bhagwat’s appointment will help Golin activate U.S. led DEI efforts across the network’s 50-plus global markets. 

She will split her time leading U.K. programming while also supporting the agency’s global commitment to advancing DEI progress. Additionally, Bhagwat will elevate Golin’s DEI Theory of Change mission that rolled out last year, focused on recruitment, training, employee engagement, client support and measurement and expanding global initiatives toward DEI advancement for all Golin Group agency brands: Golin, The Brooklyn Brothers, Virgo Health and DeVries Global.

Earlier this year, under Archer’s purview, Golin launched an international equity taskforce with leaders from the Americas, EMEA and Asia. Bhagwat will work with Archer to oversee the taskforce, which consists of more than 50 managing directors and specialty leaders who are driving the agency’s DEI commitment. They will also collaborate with local DEI councils on regional and local activations and continue Archer’s effort to rollout a new collection of employee resource groups that represent the agency’s diverse workforce.

Bhagwat will also support some of the agency’s latest external DEI training programs, including PRep School, a fellowship program Golin launched earlier this year for students from historically Black colleges and universities and from sororities and fraternities of the Divine Nine. 

Between August 2021 and June 2022, Bhagwat was interim director of equity, diversity and inclusion at The Barbican, hired to drive anti-racism work following the publication of Barbican Stories by employee activists.

She also worked for Warner Music as its first head of inclusion and diversity globally; and she worked in TV as an off-screen diversity executive at C4.

Golin Group sits within Interpublic Group’s Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions segment, along with IPG Dxtra and Dxtra Health and agency brands such as Weber Shandwick, Current Global, R&CPMK, ReviveHealth, United Minds, Jack Morton, Momentum, Octagon and Dxtra Health Integrated Solutions.

The PR firms in Interpublic Group’s Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions segment registered mid-single-digit growth on an organic basis in Q2, according to an IPG spokesperson. That compares to double-digit growth in Q2 2021. 

The Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions segment overall posted a 11.1% organic revenue increase in Q2 to $348.4 million.  


