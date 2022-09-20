Omnicom PR Group names Michael Fleischer DDC CEO

Fleischer assumes the top executive position with DDC founder B.R. McConnon set to exit the firm.

NEW YORK: Omnicom PR Group has hired Michael Fleischer as CEO of DDC Public Affairs.

Fleischer, reporting to OPRG CEO Chris Foster, started in the role last month. He replaced B.R McConnon, who founded DDC in 1996; McConnon is set to depart at the end of the month.

McConnon could not be immediately reached for comment on his next role.

Fleischer is responsible for overseeing DDC’s day-to-day operations, including client relationships, and will work to drive headcount growth. He added that he hopes to expand the firm’s crisis communications and corporate reputation work.

Fleischer most recently served as BCW’s president of Washington, D.C. He was succeeded by Jeff Joseph, who assumed the role in August.

Before joining BCW, Fleischer spent seven years at the agency’s grassroots shop, Direct Impact, including two years as president. He also previously worked at Lighthouse Consulting Group, Widmeyer Communications and The Washington Post.

DDC, part of FleishmanHillard, is headquartered in Washington, DC. The agency has more than 100 staffers.

OPRG posted a 15.8% organic revenue increase to $392.2 million in Q2. Other firms in OPRG include Ketchum, Porter Novelli, Mercury and Marina Maher Communications