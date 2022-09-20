Sodexo Live brings on MikeWorldWide as sporting venues, events open up

MikeWorldWide will support Sodexo Live’s bounceback from the pandemic.

NEW YORK: Hospitality services company Sodexo Live has hired MikeWorldWide as its North America PR AOR.

After an RFP process that started in April and concluded in June, MWW started work in July.

MikeWorldWide will work with Sodexo Live’s brand and communications team to expand media outreach and engagement to national, top-tier media.

Paul Pettas, VP of brand and comms for Sodexo Live, said that comms and PR will be critical company functions as large-scale meetings and events return.

“We’re going to be doubling down on PR and comms efforts in the months and years ahead,” he said. “It’s top of mind for us.”

The account team, led by MikeWorldWide EVP John Digles, will comprise four staffers. Budget information was not disclosed.

There was no incumbent on the account; MikeWorldWide is Sodexo Live’s first PR AOR.

Sodexo Live offers catering, sales, travel, and hospitality services for sports venues and events worldwide. The company, formerly known as Centerplate, manages the Eiffel Tower restaurants and is the catering partner of the Royal Ascot.

MikeWorldWide posted a 16.8% gain in revenue globally last year to $45.4 million and an 11.2% increase in the U.S. to $41.4 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.