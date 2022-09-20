Sodexo Live brings on MikeWorldWide as sporting venues, events open up

MikeWorldWide will support Sodexo Live’s bounceback from the pandemic.

by Ewan Larkin 20 September 2022

Image of Sodexo Live employees at the inaugural F1 Miami Grand Prix
Sodexo Live employees at the inaugural F1 Miami Grand Prix. (Photo credit: Matthew Noel).

NEW YORK: Hospitality services company Sodexo Live has hired MikeWorldWide as its North America PR AOR. 

After an RFP process that started in April and concluded in June, MWW started work in July. 

MikeWorldWide will work with Sodexo Live’s brand and communications team to expand media outreach and engagement to national, top-tier media. 

Paul Pettas, VP of brand and comms for Sodexo Live, said that comms and PR will be critical company functions as large-scale meetings and events return.

“We’re going to be doubling down on PR and comms efforts in the months and years ahead,” he said. “It’s top of mind for us.”

The account team, led by MikeWorldWide EVP John Digles, will comprise four staffers. Budget information was not disclosed. 

There was no incumbent on the account; MikeWorldWide is Sodexo Live’s first PR AOR. 

Sodexo Live offers catering, sales, travel, and hospitality services for sports venues and events worldwide. The company, formerly known as Centerplate, manages the Eiffel Tower restaurants and is the catering partner of the Royal Ascot. 

MikeWorldWide posted a 16.8% gain in revenue globally last year to $45.4 million and an 11.2% increase in the U.S. to $41.4 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Merritt founded Spool in 2018.

Spool launches VC, startup offerings

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Sodexo Live employees at the inaugural F1 Miami Grand Prix. (Photo credit: Matthew Noel).

Sodexo Live brings on MikeWorldWide as sporting venues, events open up

Bhagwat’s appointment will help Golin activate U.S. led DEI efforts across the network’s 50-plus global markets.

Golin names Nina Bhagwat as global group director of DEI

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Anxiety and Depression Association of America names Ketchum as AOR

Glennon joined Ditto early last year.

Ditto PR promotes Molly Glennon to new head of crypto role

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Bess Winston joins Finn Partners as a senior partner. (Photo credit: Finn Partners).

Finn Partners continues shopping spree, acquires Winston Agency

Latinas in Tech and Korbel California Champagne depict STEM role models in NFT exhibition

Latinas in Tech and Korbel California Champagne depict STEM role models in NFT exhibition

Kuhlman's resume includes stops at Bentley and Audi.

Bentley Motors’ Jeff Kuhlman joins Charge Enterprises as comms head