Anxiety and Depression Association of America names Ketchum as AOR

Ketchum is helping the nonprofit break mental health stigmas and expand access to care.

by Diana Bradley 19 September 2022

Stock image illustrating the concept of mental health
(Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: The Anxiety and Depression Association of America has hired Ketchum as its AOR following a competitive pitch. 

The ADAA is an international, nonprofit membership organization for mental health professionals and a provider of public resources. It has assigned Ketchum with handling enterprise communications, executive visibility, earned and paid social media and digital campaigns, corporate partnerships and event planning. One upcoming event is the Anxiety & Depression Conference on April 13-16, 2023, in Washington, DC. 

Ketchum will also help to establish ADAA’s mental health leadership and enlist more members, spokespeople and sponsors for the organization. The agency will work to identify where ADAA can uniquely contribute to helping break mental health stigma and expand access to therapy and care. It also works to bring together clinicians and researchers with diverse backgrounds in medicine, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing, neuroscience, genetics and epidemiology, the organization said in a statement. 

Ketchum’s Washington, DC, office is leading work on the account. 

Founded in 1979, the ADAA has more than 1,500 international mental health professional members. More than 11 million people visit the ADAA website annually to find treatment and research information and to access free resources and support, according to a statement. 

In 2021, Ketchum reported double-digit top- and bottom-line growth greater than any year in the past decade, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022. Omnicom PR Group posted 15.8% revenue growth in Q2.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Anxiety and Depression Association of America names Ketchum as AOR

Glennon joined Ditto early last year.

Ditto PR promotes Molly Glennon to new head of crypto role

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Bess Winston joins Finn Partners as a senior partner. (Photo credit: Finn Partners).

Finn Partners continues shopping spree, acquires Winston Agency

Latinas in Tech and Korbel California Champagne depict STEM role models in NFT exhibition

Latinas in Tech and Korbel California Champagne depict STEM role models in NFT exhibition

Kuhlman's resume includes stops at Bentley and Audi.

Bentley Motors’ Jeff Kuhlman joins Charge Enterprises as comms head

PR pros react to Patagonia founder’s bold step in fighting climate change

PR pros react to Patagonia founder’s bold step in fighting climate change

Watch: Papa Johns gets extraterrestrial with chorizo pizza

Watch: Papa Johns gets extraterrestrial with chorizo pizza

Mykal Bridges suits up for the Phoenix Suns, who are sponsored by PayPal. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

PayPal says it will end Phoenix Suns jersey sponsorship unless owner resigns

Jeff Bridges leads AstraZeneca’s Up the Antibodies push

Jeff Bridges leads AstraZeneca’s Up the Antibodies push