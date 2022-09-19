Anxiety and Depression Association of America names Ketchum as AOR

NEW YORK: The Anxiety and Depression Association of America has hired Ketchum as its AOR following a competitive pitch.

The ADAA is an international, nonprofit membership organization for mental health professionals and a provider of public resources. It has assigned Ketchum with handling enterprise communications, executive visibility, earned and paid social media and digital campaigns, corporate partnerships and event planning. One upcoming event is the Anxiety & Depression Conference on April 13-16, 2023, in Washington, DC.

Ketchum will also help to establish ADAA’s mental health leadership and enlist more members, spokespeople and sponsors for the organization. The agency will work to identify where ADAA can uniquely contribute to helping break mental health stigma and expand access to therapy and care. It also works to bring together clinicians and researchers with diverse backgrounds in medicine, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing, neuroscience, genetics and epidemiology, the organization said in a statement.

Ketchum’s Washington, DC, office is leading work on the account.

Founded in 1979, the ADAA has more than 1,500 international mental health professional members. More than 11 million people visit the ADAA website annually to find treatment and research information and to access free resources and support, according to a statement.

In 2021, Ketchum reported double-digit top- and bottom-line growth greater than any year in the past decade, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022. Omnicom PR Group posted 15.8% revenue growth in Q2.