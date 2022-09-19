Ditto PR promotes Molly Glennon to new head of crypto role

BROOKLYN, NY: Ditto Public Relations has promoted Molly Glennon to VP and head of crypto.

In the newly created role, Glennon is reporting to Ditto PR founder and CEO Trey Ditto. She is leading growth for Ditto’s crypto practice, including its client portfolio, internal education efforts and services offering. Ditto PR formalized the role this month.

Before the role was created, Ditto had a head of blockchain and digital assets position, which was held by Leslie Ankney. In February 2021, Ankney left Ditto to work for client Anchorage Digital where she is director of communications. Glennon has taken over the responsibilities Ankney held.

“A lot of our clients have the opportunity to get bigger and broader awareness [of crypto PR] because Ditto is involved in other areas of technology and finance,” said Glennon.

Asked how Ditto is responding to skeptics who have compared crypto to fraud, especially as the value of bitcoin has fluctuated and some high-profile crypto firms have gone bankrupt, Glennon said that is an aspect the firm is continually working on.

“We have a lot of clients in the space who want to help correct that narrative, so I [am] educating our internal team and clients about the best way to message what they are doing,” said Glennon. “Trust is big in the industry, and that has taken a hit this year while the markets have been a little volatile.”

She added that crypto is headed in the right direction as adoption is “increasing from institutions and retail users.”

Since early 2021, when Glennon joined Ditto, she has served as VP at the agency. In her previous role, she led communications campaigns and created awareness for crypto, blockchain and non-fungible token companies. Glennon was also responsible for leading the agency’s top-performing account, Anchorage Digital, each quarter, securing media coverage for clients and op-eds in various outlets.

Prior to joining Ditto, Glennon was VP at Transform PR, a PR firm focused on blockchain. She’s led PR campaigns for Layer 1 protocols, exchanges, wallets and NFT projects.

Ditto’s past clients include Anchorage Digital, Blockchain.com, Coinlist, Decred, Ledger, Binance U.S., Monero, Unikrn and Uniswap. Today, the agency represents Algorand, Bitstamp, Hiro, MakersPlace, MyEtherWallet, and several other Web3 projects. The agency also represents fintech and financial services companies.

Ditto PR has offices in Brooklyn, Los Angeles and Texas.