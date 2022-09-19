Finn Partners continues shopping spree, acquires Winston Agency

WA will tap into Finn Partners’ geographic footprint, which stretches across three continents and 27 offices.

WASHINGTON: Finn Partners has acquired boutique purpose and sustainability advocacy and communications firm The Winston Agency.

The deal will see Winston founder and CEO Bess Winston join Finn Partners as a senior partner. She will report to Gil Bashe, managing partner and global chair of health and purpose at Finn Partners, and join the agency's global purpose and social impact leadership team.

Winston said her agency will benefit from Finn Partners’ geographic reach and services including creative and digital marketing, as well as its supply chain and manufacturing expertise.

“We’ve learned from COVID that a thriving enterprise is dependent on resilient supply chains,” Winston said. “Finn’s footprint is in three continents [with] 27 offices, to affiliate with that kind of powerhouse makes a difference to our clients.”

Winston and her senior team will also work closely with Finn Partners’ global public affairs practice.

WA has worked with clients including Farmers Insurance, Avery Dennison, World Bank Group, Meals on Wheels America and the Immune Deficiency Foundation.

For Finn Partners, acquiring Winston means an opportunity to “continue investing in purpose and social impact,” Bashe said.

After the acquisition, Finn Partners’ purpose and social impact practice will have close to 100 staffers, according to a company statement.

There will be no layoffs as a result of the deal. DC-based WA will move into Finn Partners’ Washington office in early 2023.

WA will retain its branding, to be known as The Winston Agency, a Finn Partners company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Finn Partners posted 49% growth last year to $162.2 million, expanding at the same rate in the U.S. to $135.7 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.

WA marks Finn Partners’ second acquisition in September. The independent agency also bought Rachel Kay Public Relations, which is headquartered in San Diego and has clients include healthy food company Simple Mills, plant-based food company NotCo, and KOE Organic Kombucha.

Over the past year, the firm has also made acquisitions such as brand strategy and creative firm AHA, Irish integrated communications firm 360, boutique travel and hospitality agency Hawkins International PR, Hawaii-based Anthology Marketing Group and U.K.-based InHealth Communications.