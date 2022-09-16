Bentley Motors’ Jeff Kuhlman joins Charge Enterprises as comms head

Kuhlman has also worked at Nissan, Audi and GM.

NEW YORK: Charge Enterprises has named Jeff Kuhlman as chief communications officer.

Kuhlman will handle PR, corporate communications and marketing, according to a Charge Enterprises statement. A three-year-old company, Charge Enterprises works to build electric vehicle recharging and telecommunications infrastructures.

Since 2015, Kuhlman has worked for Bentley Motors. Most recently, he was the company’s chief communications and marketing officer of the Americas, a role he was promoted to in 2018. Kuhlman was responsible for the design and implementation of corporate communications and marketing strategies, product introductions and internal communications for the company's operations in North America and South America.

Prior to Bentley, Kuhlman was VP of communications at Nissan Motor Company and CCO of Audi of America for five years, from 2006 to 2011. His first and longest tenure in the auto industry was at GM, where he worked in various roles for 22 years from 1984 until 2006.

In Q2, Charge Enterprises suffered a net loss of $19.6 million compared with an $8.4 million loss during the same period a year ago, while the company’s revenue grew to $181 million, up from $129.5 million in Q2 2021.

Charge Enterprises wants to accelerate the adoption of EVs by building charging, telecommunications and 5G infrastructures mainly by acquiring and partnering with businesses in those fields.

Kuhlman was named to PRWeek’s Power List in 2015.

Kuhlman and representatives for Bentley were not immediately available for comment.