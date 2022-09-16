Bentley Motors’ Jeff Kuhlman joins Charge Enterprises as comms head

Kuhlman has also worked at Nissan, Audi and GM.

by Diana Bradley 16 September 2022

Headshot of Jeff Kuhlman
Kuhlman's resume includes stops at Bentley and Audi.

NEW YORK: Charge Enterprises has named Jeff Kuhlman as chief communications officer.

Kuhlman will handle PR, corporate communications and marketing, according to a Charge Enterprises statement. A three-year-old company, Charge Enterprises works to build electric vehicle recharging and telecommunications infrastructures.

Since 2015, Kuhlman has worked for Bentley Motors. Most recently, he was the company’s chief communications and marketing officer of the Americas, a role he was promoted to in 2018. Kuhlman was responsible for the design and implementation of corporate communications and marketing strategies, product introductions and internal communications for the company's operations in North America and South America.

Prior to Bentley, Kuhlman was VP of communications at Nissan Motor Company and CCO of Audi of America for five years, from 2006 to 2011. His first and longest tenure in the auto industry was at GM, where he worked in various roles for 22 years from 1984 until 2006.

In Q2, Charge Enterprises suffered a net loss of $19.6 million compared with an $8.4 million loss during the same period a year ago, while the company’s revenue grew to $181 million, up from $129.5 million in Q2 2021.

Charge Enterprises wants to accelerate the adoption of EVs by building charging, telecommunications and 5G infrastructures mainly by acquiring and partnering with businesses in those fields.

Kuhlman was named to PRWeek’s Power List in 2015

Kuhlman and representatives for Bentley were not immediately available for comment.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Kuhlman's resume includes stops at Bentley and Audi.

Bentley Motors’ Jeff Kuhlman joins Charge Enterprises as comms head

PR pros react to Patagonia founder’s bold step in fighting climate change

PR pros react to Patagonia founder’s bold step in fighting climate change

Watch: Papa Johns gets extraterrestrial with chorizo pizza

Watch: Papa Johns gets extraterrestrial with chorizo pizza

Mykal Bridges suits up for the Phoenix Suns, who are sponsored by PayPal. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

PayPal says it will end Phoenix Suns jersey sponsorship unless owner resigns

Jeff Bridges leads AstraZeneca’s Up the Antibodies push

Jeff Bridges leads AstraZeneca’s Up the Antibodies push

Meta's drag act stars Blu Hydrangea, Tia Kofi and Adam All.

Meta finishes off Queens of the Metaverse campaign with drag show

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), shown here this year, chaired the hearing. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

House Democrats hold hearing on PR firms’ work for oil companies

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

PepsiCo closes in on 10% Hispanic managerial representation

L-R: Justin Smith and Gina Chua.

Behind Semafor’s ‘radical’ digital news offering