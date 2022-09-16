Watch: Papa Johns gets extraterrestrial with chorizo pizza

Chorizo left Earth’s atmosphere in 1998, making it the world’s — make that the known galaxy’s — farthest-traveled sausage.

by Brandon Doerrer 16 September 2022

LOUISVILLE, KY: Papa Johns is leaving orbit with the most intergalactic sausage in the universe.

The pizza brand is launching a space-inspired pie topped with chorizo. If the connection between smoked sausage and outer space isn’t clear, Spanish astronaut Pedro Duque entered orbit with the meat in 1998.

Papa Johns recruited self-described “space-ist” and former VP of the International Aeronautical Federation Dr. Chris Welch to draw comparisons between the new dish and cosmological phenomena. He said that the same carbon compounds produced while drying paprika, which reddens chorizo, may also be found in space. Papa Johns hypothesized that this could explain why astronauts commonly smell grilled meats after spacewalks.

The new pizza will feature in a global marketing campaign running in China, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Poland, Germany and some Latin American markets this Fall. Creative shop Atomic London worked on the initiative, as did Highlight PR. 

Chelsie Lane cosmetics developed lipstick that looks and smells like chorizo to accompany the pie’s release. Meat lovers can purchase it around the world from the company’s website.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Kuhlman's resume includes stops at Bentley and Audi.

Bentley Motors’ Jeff Kuhlman joins Charge Enterprises as comms head

PR pros react to Patagonia founder’s bold step in fighting climate change

PR pros react to Patagonia founder’s bold step in fighting climate change

Watch: Papa Johns gets extraterrestrial with chorizo pizza

Watch: Papa Johns gets extraterrestrial with chorizo pizza

Mykal Bridges suits up for the Phoenix Suns, who are sponsored by PayPal. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

PayPal says it will end Phoenix Suns jersey sponsorship unless owner resigns

Jeff Bridges leads AstraZeneca’s Up the Antibodies push

Jeff Bridges leads AstraZeneca’s Up the Antibodies push

Meta's drag act stars Blu Hydrangea, Tia Kofi and Adam All.

Meta finishes off Queens of the Metaverse campaign with drag show

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), shown here this year, chaired the hearing. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

House Democrats hold hearing on PR firms’ work for oil companies

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

PepsiCo closes in on 10% Hispanic managerial representation

L-R: Justin Smith and Gina Chua.

Behind Semafor’s ‘radical’ digital news offering