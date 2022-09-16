Meta finishes off Queens of the Metaverse campaign with drag show

The show was the culmination of a campaign by We Are Social.

Meta premiered a mixed-reality drag show, Queens of the Metaverse, last week, using virtual and augmented reality technology to bring new dimensions to drag queens' looks.

Drag act stars Blu Hydrangea, Tia Kofi and Adam All took part in the show and wore metaverse-inspired drag looks designed by aspiring LGBT+ designers: Nwora Emenike, Sal Mohammed and Christie Lau.

The outfits were designed using a combination of virtual and augmented technologies, which included Meta’s VR workspace Horizon Workrooms.

On the night, the drag acts took to the runway and AR technology produced a dynamic version of the acts’ outfits on the screens behind them, complete with filters to give the outfits a living look.

Ineke Paulsen, Meta's director of EMEA marketing, said: "Creative communities will help make the metaverse inclusive and inspiring – with the technologies underpinning it helping creatives overcome some of the barriers that might exist in the physical world, like access to studio space and raw materials.

“Meta’s Queens of the Metaverse is a celebration of how communities can push the boundaries of creativity and social connection physically and online.," Paulsen said.

The night itself was the culmination of Meta’s Queens of the Metaverse campaign by We Are Social.

“This is We Are Social’s most ambitious metaverse-based campaign, and we’re incredibly excited to bring such innovative content to life, culminating in a jaw-dropping, mixed-reality event," said Jon Mobbs, business director at We Are Social.

Events agency Seeper also assisted with the show, hosted by Glow Up presenter Dominic Skinner.

“Even though the metaverse is in the early stages of development, the technologies behind it are already bringing exciting new ways for the drag community and LGBT+ creatives to express themselves and experiment," said Blu Hydrangea. “I can only imagine how much further virtual reality would have taken my creativity when I was younger than hiding with bin-bags and sharpies in my bathroom.”

