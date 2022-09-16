Cicero/AMO appoints chief creative officer and chief strategy officer

Cicero/AMO has named Andrew Roberts as chief creative officer and Rob Agnew as chief strategy officer. Both roles are new positions within the agency.

by Elizabeth Wiredu 16 September 2022

Andrew Roberts, Rob Agnew
(L-R) Andrew Roberts and Rob Agnew

Andrew Roberts has been developing Cicero/AMO’s campaigns across the Havas network into new sectors and jurisdictions. He joined the team in 2016 and was previously head of research and head of campaigns.

As chief creative officer, he will develop Cicero/AMO’s creative offer in client-facing growth areas including market research, content, and design. He will also handle Cicero-branded creative across the agency’s sales and marketing content channels.

Roberts said: “Cicero/AMO already produces brilliant creative for clients. I am looking forward to integrating that approach across everything we do. Cicero/AMO will be the industry standard for creative excellence.”

Rob Agnew, who has been named chief strategy officer, will support chief executive Mark Twigg on commercial development in new services, focusing on healthcare, sustainability and market research.

Agnew re-joined Cicero/AMO in January as business development director; since then he has built out the business development function across the entire business. He was previously managing director UK at Norstat Group.

He said: “The Havas and /AMO network present strong opportunities for growth and expansion. My role will be to help Cicero/AMO exceed our growth targets and transform the whole agency.”

Twigg said: “Cicero/AMO has achieved impressive growth since our acquisition by Havas in 2020. Rob and Andy will play a vital role in sustaining that growth as we build a truly world-class agency.”

Cicero/AMO is part of Havas Group creates and implements public affairs and comms campaigns for listed businesses, new entrant challengers, and technology disruptors. The group’s /AMO global strategic advisory network has partner agencies in 15 countries and affiliates around the world.


