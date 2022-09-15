Patagonia: ‘The truest example of authentic purpose-led PR we have ever seen’

Patagonia’s only shareholder is now the Earth. The outdoor clothing brand lives and breathes the outdoors, with the planet at the heart of its everyday activity. From its inception, Patagonia has committed itself not only to providing a high-quality product, but also to negating the devastating effects of ecological destruction going on around us.

by Nick Rewcastle