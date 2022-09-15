Hill+Knowlton hires Brenna Terry as global chair of healthcare

Terry has worked at Johnson & Johnson for the past three years.

NEW YORK: Hill+Knowlton Strategies has named Brenna Terry as global chair of healthcare, effective September 19.

Reporting to global chairman and CEO AnnaMaria DeSalva, Terry will join H+K’s global leadership council. She replaces David Bowen, who held the position from 2013 to 2020. Bowen is now an SVP at Klick Health.

Terry will spearhead the vision, strategy and development of H+K’s global healthcare business, also managing client relationships. She could not be immediately reached for further comment.

Most recently, Terry served as head of enterprise engagement and communications for the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies North America. There, she oversaw an integrated communications strategy across organizational, executive, social and digital comms.

Terry also previously worked at Johnson & Johnson’s corporate headquarters, where she led global executive comms and supported CEO Joaquin Duato.

Earlier in her career, Terry held senior roles at Ogilvy and Cohn & Wolfe.

H+K has delivered double digit growth every quarter since early 2021. Hill+Knowlton posted a 12% gain in revenue globally last year to $410 million and a 5% increase in the U.S. to $115 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.

The agency recently appointed Randa Stephan as its first chief marketing and communications officer.