What is your favorite Hispanic Heritage Month 2022 campaign?

Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off on Thursday and runs until October 15, celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

Brands across every sector are marking the occasion with special product launches, donations to relevant causes and organizations and by spotlighting their own Hispanic and Latino employees.

Here are different ways brands are honoring Hispanic Heritage Month…

The New York Public Library is celebrating Latinx and Hispanic literature, storytelling and cultures with multilingual programs, resources and storytimes for children.

Celebrate Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month with NYPL!



Join us for a month of free programs, resources, and bilingual book recommendations that honor Hispanic and Latinx culture. #HispanicAndLatinxHeritageMonth https://t.co/SdGpWX3jS9 pic.twitter.com/rjZQGR56BT — NY Public Library (@nypl) September 15, 2022

Macy’s is launching a special round-up and donation campaign in-store and online at macys.com to benefit Hispanic Federation. Additionally, Macy’s will spotlight up-and-coming Hispanic/Latino-owned brands in its ongoing commitment to intensify the growth and advancement of diverse businesses, according to a statement.

Qurate Retail Group, which owns brands QVC, HSN and Zulily, is launching a range of National Hispanic Heritage Month initiatives, including: Offering 2022 National Hispanic Heritage Month Collections on QVC and HSN that feature a curated selection of Hispanic- and Latinx-owned brands and products that celebrate Hispanic and Latinx culture; highlighting Hispanic- and Latinx-owned brands and entrepreneurs through Qurate Retail Group's Small Business Spotlight program; and making a $100,000 donation to Hispanic Federation, according to a statement.

Old Navy, in collaboration with the 15 Percent Pledge, has partnered with Brazilian artist and illustrator Camila Rosa to create a graphic tee as a part of its Project WE series.

El Pollo Loco is encouraging fans to explore the expansiveness of Hispanic cuisine beyond tacos. On September 13, the restaurant held an event at LA Plaza Cocina, a museum dedicated to showcasing the History of Mexican food and founded on the principle that Mexican culture is so much #MoreThanTacos. Guests dined on a menu prepared by renowned Chef Gilberto Cetina and spirits provided by Tequila Bribón and Gracias a Dios Mezcal. El Pollo Loco will continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a series of TikTok influencer partnerships representing various cultures and flavors within the diaspora. Additionally, on October 4, which is National Taco Day, the chain wants consumers to try different dishes on the holiday.

Barbie has introduced Dia De Muertos collectible dolls, designed by Benito Santos, who is Mexican.

As your family prepares the ofrenda for your celebration, may the 2022 #DiaDeMuertos Barbie and Ken dolls become a treasured part of your tradition. #HispanicHeritageMonth https://t.co/Qwea473vSz pic.twitter.com/XLqkb1SngV — Barbie (@Barbie) September 8, 2022

E.&J. Gallo Winery brand Alamos, is spotlighting Latino culture through #IAM100. The program invites consumers to share their personal heritage stories for a chance to win a party package and be featured on Alamos’ Instagram page throughout September. To conclude the program, Alamos and Hispanic Star will donate over 1,000 meals to families facing food insecurities in select cities including Austin, San Francisco Bay Area, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Target has an exclusive Latino Heritage Month Collection, with more than 90 Latino-owned and founded finds. It is also partnering with JZD, a lifestyle brand that celebrates Latina community and culture, on apparel and accessories exclusively for Latino Heritage Month.

Cargill and Rumba Meats are donating $50,000 to the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute to support scholarship and development opportunities for future Hispanic leaders. Additionally, Rumba Meats is providing 25 scholarships of $1,000 for post-secondary education to high school seniors across the U.S. The brand will also donate proceeds from consumer purchases starting September 1 through October 31.

Kohl’s has introduced Sonoma Community, a new sub-brand of Kohl’s private label flagship brand, Sonoma Goods for Life, offering product collections that celebrate diversity and inclusion. Aspiring “to offer goods that bring us together,” the first Sonoma Community collection kicks off with an assortment dedicated to celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, according to a statement.

Here is how other brands are celebrating:

NASA

We celebrate #HispanicHeritageMonth by sharing stories of some of the @NASAPeople whose roots, families, and passions contribute to our shared mission of expanding knowledge for the benefit of humanity.



Follow us here for news in English, or at @NASA_es for updates en español. pic.twitter.com/QGtAl9vnX9 — NASA (@NASA) September 15, 2022

Medtronic

During #HispanicHeritageMonth — and all year long — we celebrate the valuable contributions of the Hispanic and Latino community at Medtronic. Together, we can shape a vibrant and diverse culture of belonging where all employees can thrive. #YoSoyMedtronic pic.twitter.com/IG12eUP7wA — Medtronic (@Medtronic) September 15, 2022

JetBlue

#HispanicHeritageMonth takes off today, and we’re onboard to celebrate by shining a light on some of our crewmembers who brighten the journey all year round. ✨✈️ Learn more: https://t.co/bp7HYRAoLE pic.twitter.com/i3wkvXwCgq — JetBlue (@JetBlue) September 15, 2022

Which brand did it best?