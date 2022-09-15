Meltwater teams with NewsGuard to alert users to disinfo

The combination of both companies’ tools will help users see where and how they’re being mentioned.

by Natasha Bach 15 September 2022

Stock art of a world map
(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Meltwater has partnered with NewsGuard to help its users combat the spread of misinformation.

Via this agreement, Meltwater customers can make better use of NewsGuard's offerings, including its reliability ratings and "nutrition labels" of thousands of global news sources. Customers will also have access to the organization's "misinformation fingerprints," which create a catalog of untruths circulated online.

The combination of these tools will enable Meltwater customers to gain insights into where and when they're being mentioned, including when their brand is being called out by an unreliable site that circulates misinformation. Users can also more easily determine when misinformation is spreading across traditional or social media sources.

By keeping better tabs on when, where and how a brand is being mentioned, users will be able to more effectively manage their brand, mitigate risks and thwart the negative impacts of misinformation, the companies said in a statement.

Meltwater provides brands with social and media intelligence. NewsGuard offers "nutrition labels" for news sources, providing ratings on the reliability of a range of global outlets.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

PepsiCo closes in on 10% Hispanic managerial representation

L-R: Justin Smith and Gina Chua.

Behind Semafor’s ‘radical’ digital news offering

L-R: Arthur Sadoun, Dave Penski, Carla Serrano, Agathe Bousquet, and Nigel Vaz.

Arthur Sadoun unveils new top team at Publicis as Steve King moves to Europe role

The Trust Project and Microsoft team up to fight fake news

The Trust Project and Microsoft team up to fight fake news

Brenna Terry joins H+K on September 19.

Hill+Knowlton hires Brenna Terry as global chair of healthcare

Authenticity and consistency: How brands should approach Hispanic Heritage Month

Authenticity and consistency: How brands should approach Hispanic Heritage Month

Why culture comms is the new crisis comms

Why culture comms is the new crisis comms

What is your favorite Hispanic Heritage Month 2022 campaign?

What is your favorite Hispanic Heritage Month 2022 campaign?

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Meltwater teams with NewsGuard to alert users to disinfo

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning