Meltwater teams with NewsGuard to alert users to disinfo

The combination of both companies’ tools will help users see where and how they’re being mentioned.

Meltwater has partnered with NewsGuard to help its users combat the spread of misinformation.

Via this agreement, Meltwater customers can make better use of NewsGuard's offerings, including its reliability ratings and "nutrition labels" of thousands of global news sources. Customers will also have access to the organization's "misinformation fingerprints," which create a catalog of untruths circulated online.

The combination of these tools will enable Meltwater customers to gain insights into where and when they're being mentioned, including when their brand is being called out by an unreliable site that circulates misinformation. Users can also more easily determine when misinformation is spreading across traditional or social media sources.

By keeping better tabs on when, where and how a brand is being mentioned, users will be able to more effectively manage their brand, mitigate risks and thwart the negative impacts of misinformation, the companies said in a statement.

Meltwater provides brands with social and media intelligence. NewsGuard offers "nutrition labels" for news sources, providing ratings on the reliability of a range of global outlets.