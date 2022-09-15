Rud Pedersen recruits defence industry specialist

European public affairs and strategic communications group Rud Pedersen has hired geopolitics, defence and security specialist Reg Pula.

by Elizabeth Wiredu 15 September 2022

Reg Pula

Reg Pula (pictured) brings political experience to Rud Pedersen, having worked for the British Labour Party as a political advisor to the shadow defence secretary and as a foreign policy strategy co-ordinator.

Before working for Labour, he was with the European Defence Agency, advising and collaborating with EU member state representatives on defence strategy and policy.

Most recently, Pula worked as defence policy lead at ADS Group, a trade organisation for UK businesses in the aerospace, defence, security and space sectors, where he engaged with Government ministers and officials in the interests of ADS members.

Pula said Rud Pedersen is “a dynamic firm with a strong track record of influence and delivery throughout Europe, with particular leadership on defence and security issues.

“The UK faces continuing turbulence in the months ahead, with new leaders and continued realignment, due to Brexit and the economic context, creating new challenges and opportunities for businesses seeking to navigate the UK market.”

Rud Pedersen is a strategic communications group with over 450 employees in 13 countries. Its clients range from major international corporations to local start-ups, public bodies and business associations.

Rud Pedersen’s UK managing partner and group director for strategic development, Jon Aarons, said: “Reg is an important addition to our fast-growing London team, as well as our group defence and security practice.

“He brings an innovative mindset backed with strong political networks and substantial policy knowledge, a rare combination, and we’re thrilled to welcome him on board.”


