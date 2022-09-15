Movers and Shakers: Ex-Manchester United comms boss and more…

PRWeek’s round-up of industry hires, departures and promotions.

by PRWeek UK staff 16 September 2022

Ex-Manchester United comms boss Charlie Brooks has joined a leading sports and entertainment venue design firm in a dual role.

Tech and venture capital PR agency FieldHouse Associates has appointed former Sunday Times enterprise editor Peter Evans as head of media strategy.

Strategic corporate comms firm Freer Consultancy has appointed former BBC broadcaster and media specialist Dr Vanessa Collingridge as an associate amid a spate of new business wins.

Strategic and creative advisory firm Blurred has hired three senior team members. Malini Parkash joins as a senior consultant from Instinctif Partners; Veronica Patton-Cemm joins in the new role of consulting director; and Karen Noctor joins as a principal consultant.

Huxley has appointed Nic Bestley as associate director of publicity. Bestley will work with the company’s founder and director to oversee publicity for Huxley talent and brand.


