Effective comms vital to combat global health crises
The idea that ‘extensive misinformation and disinformation campaigns on social media’ led to control of COVID-19’s spread being ‘seriously hindered’ is among key findings from The Lancet Commission’s report on lessons for the future from the pandemic.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>