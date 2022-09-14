‘Try our pillowy biscuits’: Why Hardee’s is poking fun at MyPillow’s CEO

The fast-food chain quickly responded cheekily after one of its restaurants ended up at the center of a news story.

Hardee’s threw some shade at MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell after he said the FBI seized his phone on Tuesday while he was in the drive-thru at the fast-food chain.

On Wednesday morning, Hardee’s posted a witty response to the incident on social media, but did not directly name Lindell.

Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits. — Hardee’s (@Hardees) September 14, 2022

The brand’s tweet has amassed 66,000 likes.

Lindell mentioned on his online show The Lindell Report that the FBI served him with a grand jury subpoena at a Hardee's in Mankato, Minnesota, on Tuesday afternoon for the contents of his phone as part of an investigation into a Colorado election security breach.

Lindell, a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, has famously promoted conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and met with the former president before the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.