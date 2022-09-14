‘Try our pillowy biscuits’: Why Hardee’s is poking fun at MyPillow’s CEO

The fast-food chain quickly responded cheekily after one of its restaurants ended up at the center of a news story.

by Diana Bradley 14 September 2022

Image of Mike Lindell at a Trump rally
Lindell at a Trump rally in 2021 in Alabama. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Hardee’s threw some shade at MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell after he said the FBI seized his phone on Tuesday while he was in the drive-thru at the fast-food chain.

On Wednesday morning, Hardee’s posted a witty response to the incident on social media, but did not directly name Lindell.

The brand’s tweet has amassed 66,000 likes. 

Lindell mentioned on his online show The Lindell Report that the FBI served him with a grand jury subpoena at a Hardee's in Mankato, Minnesota, on Tuesday afternoon for the contents of his phone as part of an investigation into a Colorado election security breach.

Lindell, a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, has famously promoted conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and met with the former president before the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. 


Lindell at a Trump rally in 2021 in Alabama. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

